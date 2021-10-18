3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000

Showings begin 10/15/2021. Desirable townhouse end unit with private entrance, open floor plan & wood flooring throughout the main level. Rare, private screened porch that only one other unit in the building has. Kitchen features island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bright living room with gas fireplace. Large primary bedroom suite with tray ceilings, walk in closet, and ensuite bathroom with double vanity. Additional features include convenient 2nd floor laundry, private 2 car garage, and additional storage. Ideal location- close to Verona, Hawks Landing, short walk to neighborhood park, Ice Age trail, and bike path.