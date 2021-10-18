Showings begin 10/15/2021. Desirable townhouse end unit with private entrance, open floor plan & wood flooring throughout the main level. Rare, private screened porch that only one other unit in the building has. Kitchen features island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bright living room with gas fireplace. Large primary bedroom suite with tray ceilings, walk in closet, and ensuite bathroom with double vanity. Additional features include convenient 2nd floor laundry, private 2 car garage, and additional storage. Ideal location- close to Verona, Hawks Landing, short walk to neighborhood park, Ice Age trail, and bike path.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…