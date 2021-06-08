 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $317,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $317,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $317,500

Conveniently located 3 bedroom ranch home in Orchard Ridge. Bring your ideas to make this your perfect home. Several updates have already been made including a new roof (2015), new furnace and A/C (2016) water heater (2019), and newer windows. Remove the carpets and find beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Finish the large basement for additional living space. Enjoy the large fenced lot with mature trees and perennials. The 2 car garage has ample space for storing bikes, kayaks, tools and toys. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and golf. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News