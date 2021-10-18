3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $319,000

This Nakoma Park remodeled ranch home is move-in ready and updated with amazing features! A solid brick home offering a beautiful new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, grey subway tile and countertops. Also there is a new full bathroom with subway tile, new vanity and privacy window. Plus the half bathroom has also been updated! Spacious living room with hardwood flooring and new engineered wood flooring in kitchen and dining area. Two decks with a new one added at the front of the house (2020) and one at the back as well. Downstairs there is a finished recreation room with bar perfect for entertaining. New furnace, air conditioning and water heater in 2019. New roof in 2018. 3RD Bedroom does not have a closet.