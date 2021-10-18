This Nakoma Park remodeled ranch home is move-in ready and updated with amazing features! A solid brick home offering a beautiful new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, grey subway tile and countertops. Also there is a new full bathroom with subway tile, new vanity and privacy window. Plus the half bathroom has also been updated! Spacious living room with hardwood flooring and new engineered wood flooring in kitchen and dining area. Two decks with a new one added at the front of the house (2020) and one at the back as well. Downstairs there is a finished recreation room with bar perfect for entertaining. New furnace, air conditioning and water heater in 2019. New roof in 2018. 3RD Bedroom does not have a closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…