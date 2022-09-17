 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $319,900

Fantastic townhome in Madison’s Grandview Commons North. Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Bright living room leads into open kitchen with an oversized granite island that is perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen area leads out to a private patio that would be great for enjoying a cup or coffee and a book. Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms including a primary bedroom with tray ceiling and en-suite bath. The lower level is just waiting to be finished and is stubbed for a half bath. It would make a great space for a rec room, exercise space or even theater. Just minutes from downtown, the location is just what you have been looking for!

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

From a three-sport student athlete in Columbia County to a leading man in Bat Out of Hell, Mitch Gray says his career has taken him to new heights.

The Portage graduate currently calls Las Vegas home, where he’s starring as “Hoffman” in “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as sharing the lead role of “Strat” in two out of eight shows per week.

