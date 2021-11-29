 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $319,900

Showings begin 11/26. Don't miss your chance to move into this wonderful three bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Meadowood's Sky View Meadows on Madison's west side. Gracious main level living boasting natural light offers nicely sized living room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, dinette with patio door leading to spacious fully fenced in yard with newly stained large deck great for entertaining. In the lower level you'll find a great space for home office, movies or hobbies galore. Appreciate additional updates including beautiful new LVP flooring and fresh paint. Centrally located among a handful of parks to explore. Close to schools, library, dining and shopping. Quick commute to Epic and downtown is a plus too!

