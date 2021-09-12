This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath tri-level has been well taken care of and shows nicely! The generous lot borders a greenspace at the back and is a short walk to Orlando Bell Park. Inside there's room to spread out, with a living area on the main level and large living area with a fireplace in the lower level. Both have patio doors out to the lush, fully fenced backyard with mature trees and a handy storage shed for your toys and tools. The lower level also has an office which can also be used as a legal 4th bedroom. The interior is freshly painted, the deck is freshly stained, the carpet is only 2 years old, and the mechanicals are great. Move-in condition and ready for you now!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000
