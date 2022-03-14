3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

Showings start Noon, Thursday, 3/10 Beautiful cedar and stone ranch perched on a large corner lot in Rolling Meadows. Open and bright with everything you need. 3 bed 2 full baths and easy flow between the kitchen and living areas. The kitchen features granite countertops, new refrigerator, range/oven and microwave. Primary bedroom has a freshly renovated bathroom with subway tiled shower and new fixtures. Enjoy the deck, mature trees and private backyard. Downstairs is a full basement with plenty of storage and room to expand. This home has been tastefully updated and well maintained over its 37 year ownership. New roof (2020). Easy access to HWYs 51/30/Interstate. 8 minutes to Atwood, 15 minutes to the Capitol. Kitty-corner from McGinnis park.