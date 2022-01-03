3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2263 sq. ft. ranch in Meadowood is a must-see! The main level features a welcoming living room w/ Brazilian Cherry floors, brick fireplace & updated windows that fill the room w/ light. The eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar, large pantry & spacious dinette overlooks the newly refinished deck & private backyard w/ shed & mature trees. The sprawling lower level features a built-in marble bar, office, 2 rec rooms, half bath & tons of storage. Great location near shopping, parks, schools, pool & easy access to beltline & 18/151. Some of the many updates include, ('08) windows, kitchen cabinets, elec. box, solid core doors, fridge, ('12) furnace & AC, ('19) garage opener. The oversized, 2-car garage, security system & gutter guards are a bonus!