This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath tri-level has been well taken care of and shows nicely! The generous lot borders a greenspace at the back and is a short walk to Orlando Bell Park. Inside there's room to spread out, with a living area on the main level and large living area with a fireplace in the lower level. Both have patio doors out to the lush, fully fenced backyard with mature trees and a handy storage shed for your toys and tools. The lower level also has an office which can also be used as a legal 4th bedroom. The interior is freshly painted, the deck is freshly stained, the carpet is only 2 years old, and the mechanicals are great. Move-in condition and ready for you now!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $324,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
The opening date for Beaver Dam’s expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
A Portage man died on County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.
School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while…
BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams
Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.