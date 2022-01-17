3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $324,900

Showings begin 1/13. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN! Sharp 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch that features a light and bright living room with 2 huge windows, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar - all appliances stay! Primary Bedroom Suite with private bathroom. Walk out lower level w/ huge rec room & woodburning stove plus office/den and storage galore. Big Western facing backyard on a quarter acre lot. New LVP/LVT flooring '21, carpeting '21, light fixtures '21, Fresh paint '21, Windows '09 plus so much more!!!