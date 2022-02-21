3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $324,900

Showings begin Friday 2/18. Wonderful ranch home on the Eastside. Very convenient to everything. This well maintained home has a large remodeled kitchen with tons of storage and beautiful kitchen island. Leads to two separate living spaces. Hardwood floors. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private deck off the main bedroom that also has a private bath and walk in closet and built ins. Roof in 2008, Furnace in 2016, some new flooring, oversized 2 car garage fenced in backyard and more.