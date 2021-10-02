3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $324,900

Bright and spacious 3BR/2.5BA twin home in the Village of Autumn Lake on the East side of Madison! Convenient to shopping, dining, parks and located within the Sun Prairie School District. Open concept layout welcomes you with a spacious living room that allows for abundance of natural light throughout the day. Kitchen has granite countertops, large island and SS appliances (incl. gas range). Main level laundry and ½ bath, w/ plenty of closets for storage. Dining room leads to an expansive deck. Upper level hosts 3 BR/2 BA; incl. main suite which has a private bathroom, huge walk-in closet and upgraded LVP flooring. LL has an egress window and is plumbed for a bathroom, ready to finish out! Access to 2 car garage w/ additional parking in back.