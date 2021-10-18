3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $324,900

Situated on tree-lined cul-de-sac, this 3 BR, 3 BA, 2300+ sq ft home has been beautifully maintained. Stroll past the lush landscaping & enter through the welcoming front porch. The vaulted ceilings, countless windows & easy floorplan offer an impressive welcome to this fabulous home. To the left is the spacious & modernized eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite island & tile backsplash. Continue entertaining in the airy living room or make your way into the expansive LL rec room (nonconforming 4th bed!) with nearby full bath. Recently finished LL game room & office provide add'l space to work or play. On the upper level, you’ll find a shared hall bath & all 3 bedrooms, including the primary suite boasting 2 closets & private bath. Newer AC & carpet! This lovely home is a must see!