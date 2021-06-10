Show 6/11. Amazing Green Madison Certified 3 bedroom home! Step into the expansive open concept living room and dining room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and elegant glass doorknobs throughout! Gorgeous original mosaic tiled bathroom with updated pedestal sink. Kitchen boasts white cabinetry, gas stove, and new dishwasher and microwave.. Huge unfinished basement for storage and hobbies or to eventually finish into another living room, office, or bedroom. Fenced in backyard feels like a private oasis with tons of greenery—you can barely see any neighbors! Entertain your friends on your large deck that leads down onto a fantastic stone patio. Energy efficient certified home with whole house reinsulated. Close to the beltline and short drive to Monroe St! See list of updates! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.
A Baraboo man was released on a $500 cash bond Friday after being charged with sexual assault.
A Necedah man is facing felony sexual assault charges after allegedly repeatedly touching and exposing himself to a juvenile.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.