3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Show 6/11. Amazing Green Madison Certified 3 bedroom home! Step into the expansive open concept living room and dining room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and elegant glass doorknobs throughout! Gorgeous original mosaic tiled bathroom with updated pedestal sink. Kitchen boasts white cabinetry, gas stove, and new dishwasher and microwave.. Huge unfinished basement for storage and hobbies or to eventually finish into another living room, office, or bedroom. Fenced in backyard feels like a private oasis with tons of greenery—you can barely see any neighbors! Entertain your friends on your large deck that leads down onto a fantastic stone patio. Energy efficient certified home with whole house reinsulated. Close to the beltline and short drive to Monroe St! See list of updates! View More