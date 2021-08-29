3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Quietly nestled a moments distance away from Fitchrona this Ranch home was built by Midland Builder's. The design offers you a cozy floor plan w/generous elbow room. 3bedrooms&baths then add an AC unit that drops the temperature fast but with a wood burning fireplace this home compliments both large and small get togethers. The LL is finished w/2 HUGE rooms both of which could easily be exposed & 3rd bathrm w/walk-in shower, tiled walls & non-slip tile flooring. Furnace&C/A new in 2020, roof 08, Verona schools, beautiful backyards, neighborly &this home is in a great location. New LVP flooring&paint, Large main bdrm has full bathroom w/walk-in shower. Bring your group outting to the backyard paver patio.Much of the lot was just seeded, may be muddy &the lawn is growing fast.