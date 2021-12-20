3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Showings begin 12/18. Gorgeous home with tons of character in a sought after neighborhood on Madison’s East side, close to parks, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and Garver Feed Mill. Two additional lots are included with the sale, one on the side, and one in the back, granting you a spacious yard with mature trees that backs up to a creek. Relax at the end of the day in one of your two private screened-in porches overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard. The fantastic layout with a formal dining room provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Luxurious designer finishes; oversized garage; tons of storage space; listed below appraised value! Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!