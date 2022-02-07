 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Renovated ranch home ready to move right into! Awesome east side location in desirable neighborhood, just blocks from the new Pinney library & various coffee shops/bars/etc. Huge garage (26Wx30L) offers extra parking, workshop, or storage for boat/toys. 3bd/1.5bth on the main floor, includes a large finished rec room in bsmnt, and has been totally renovated! New roof. New flooring throughout - refinished HW, LVT in kitchen&baths, carpet in bsmnt. New doors throughout 1st floor. New baseboard in bthrms & basement. New light fixtures throughout. Fresh paint throughout. New bthrm vanities, toilets & mirrors. Kitchen has new: base cabinets & island, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances, cabinet hardware. Island doubles as dining table! Measurements approx. UHP HomeWarranty thru 9/2

