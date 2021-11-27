STUNNINGLY CONVENIENT! This one year old condo is sure to impress with its spacious open layout, modern design and convenient location. The kitchen features an amazing full size pantry, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, solid surface countertops and ultra sleek cabinets! Tons of storage, countertop space and natural light! The main living area is spacious, bright, and easy to decorate. You’ll appreciate the additional closet space for winter wear and additional storage as well as the spacious laundry area. Slip away to the owners suite featuring a decorative tray ceiling, spacious closet and full bath. Or, head downstairs and create the space of your dreams in the unfinished basement. Enjoy the huge outdoor patio. It is the perfect place to unwind after a busy day! TAKE A LOOK TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000
