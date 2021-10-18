Location! Location! This one is in the heart of West Madison for all those who love the convenience of everything! Cool multi-level has 3 bdrms, 1.5 bath, 1,463 sq. ft, plus a den/office! Beautiful hardwood floors refinished in main level & cool reading nook area! Newer appliances '20! Dinette area is large overlooking patio & backyard! Roof & Soffits '17, painted exterior summers of '15-'17! Washer/Dryer '15! New windows main & LL in '20! New carpeting in LL with a walkout basement! Freshly painted '21, newer ceiling fans, front door & some landscaping! Radon mitigation system '15! One car garage is extra deep with tons of storage cabinets! Newer opener! Extra side parking pad! Awesome private patio to enjoy with family & friends! Beautiful prairie flowers & room to play too! And more!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900
