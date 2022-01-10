Showings start 1/6. Charming & quaint bungalow style home located in quiet neighborhood on Madison’s near east side. Floor plan boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout & features sunny living room with fireplace fixture & big bay window, dining area with patio door, a laundry closet and a half bath. Updated kitchen features tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, breakfast bar & pantry storage. ML is home to 2 bedrooms with tons of natural light & spacious closets, plus a full bath with tub/shower combo. UL loft area is spacious and makes for a great main bedroom with generous closet areas & natural light. LL features living space & unfinished area w/ tons of storage! Enjoy relaxing on the spacious new back yard deck overlooking and backing to Ontario Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900
