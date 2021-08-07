3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $330,000

Showings start 8/6/21. Start your new journey in this move-in-ready and meticulously cared-for home. BETTER THAN NEW: Already FENCED, FINISHED BASEMENT (theater/office space, rec room & 1/2 bath!!), BLINDS, SOLAR PANELS, LANDSCAPING and...grass w/ trees! Minutes from downtown, shopping, and recreation- Grandview Commons neighborhood is a walkers delight w/ parks, grocery & restaurants. Main floor offers a beautiful and sophisticated open plan with gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, Laundry & 1/2 bath. Private patio extends your living to the outdoors. 3 bds & 2 bths upstairs. LL gives you extra space/flexibility. Can't go wrong with this floorplan.