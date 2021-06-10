3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $330,000

 Skip to main content
Showings this Saturday and Sunday 6/12-6/13 only, starting at 9 AM. Exceptionally well maintained 3 bedroom ranch with many recent updates including kitchen. Open living-dining-kitchen area with cathedral ceiling & skylight. Wood and simulated wood floors throughout main level, wood burning fireplace insert with brick surround, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Walkout from kitchen and bedroom to the large deck. Finished lower level features a huge rec room with built-in bar, half bath, walkout to patio. Exercise room has 4th bedroom potential. Very attractive landscaping, flower and veggie gardens. Perfect move-in ready condition! View More

