This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath tri-level has been well taken care of and shows nicely! The generous lot borders a greenspace at the back and is a short walk to Orlando Bell Park. Inside there's room to spread out, with a living area on the main level and large living area with a fireplace in the lower level. Both have patio doors out to the lush, fully fenced backyard with mature trees and a handy storage shed for your toys and tools. The lower level also has an office which can also be used as a legal 4th bedroom. The interior is freshly painted, the deck is freshly stained, the carpet is only 2 years old, and the mechanicals are great. Move-in condition and ready for you now!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $334,000
“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).
