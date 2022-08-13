Move-in Ready 08/18/22! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones, and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After shattering a 25-year-old record during an 11-2 campaign, Colton Brunell visited several colleges including Wisconsin. It was quite the season following in his brother's footsteps.
Ron Walters offered his resignation on Tuesday, citing a difference in leadership views. A 25-year-old Waupun alum was named the interim head coach.
Conference realignment breaking up high school rivalries, affecting travel and it's 'just beginning'
Baraboo and Reedsburg have increased traveling costs, Portage loses out on rivalries, and sweeping realignment is here to stay in football as schools seek competitive balance for their programs.
Gabe Klatt's face said it all when he sent a Snapchat message to his teammate. The man who rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns tore his ACL.
A Columbus man has been charged with sexual assault of a child, according to court documents filed in Columbia County last week.
The city plans on breaking ground for the new facility on October 24 and hopes the building will be completed in summer 2023.
A 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met while working as a lifeguard at Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells was r…
The senior had birth complications and later on had to deal with a cyst and surgery complications. Finally healthy, Rataczak is ready for his senior season.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt recieved about 75 percent of the votes during the primary election on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to the hotel at 11:25 a.m. for a report of a handgun that had been located in a hotel room.