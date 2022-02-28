 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $334,900

No showings until Thur March 3rd 9 am. Like new home, with many of the extras! Open first floor caters to family togetherness. Big window allow lots of natural light. First floor laundry in the mud room area off the garage offers storage, and the half bath steps away makes it easier to keep the house clean. Upstairs hall has a computer nook. Master bedroom has a big walk in closet w/window, and private master ensuite. Lower level has a familyroom area, bath rough in, and lot's of built in storage in the utility area. Big south facing patio and a fenced yard for your dog. Best of all - Door creek park and all the amenities it has to offer is just half a block away! Seller's perfer closing end of March with a 1 week rent back to move.

