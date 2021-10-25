Showings begin 10/22. Welcome Home! 3 bed, 2 full & 2 half bath, 2- story home located just steps away from Door Creek Park on a cul de sac! Features include spacious kitchen with island/breakfast bar, light and bright living room with gas fireplace, and dining room with door out to the beautiful patio and HUGE fenced in yard. Main bedroom has vaulted ceilings and it's own private bathroom. LL features additional living space, beverage bar, and it's own half bath! One of the largest yards in the neighborhood! Close to parks, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to interstate. This is the perfect home!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 14 Wisconsin residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Columbia County officials responded to a UTV crash in the town of Leeds Sunday night. The operator of the UTV was a 12-year-old girl who died …
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI c…
A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to a stolen credit card in Portage after allegedly breaking into a truck in Wisconsin Dells.
An Iowa man was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with child enticement in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Multiple law-enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest Thursday of a 42-year-old Neosho man for alleged child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
Sauk County Judicial Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for a Wisconsin Dells man Wednesday after he failed to show up for his initia…
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.