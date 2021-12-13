 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,000

Ranch style home offers well designed kitchen and eating area, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on main level PLUS lower level full bath and laundry! Several bonus rooms, tons of storage, walk out patio to backyard is perfect for grilling and enjoying/relaxing outdoor space. Kennedy park just steps away! New windows in 2019!

