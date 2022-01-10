Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in popular neighborhood awaits your arrival and personal touch! Enjoy morning coffee, lunchtime snacks, and evening cookouts on the large deck. Beautifully landscaped yard and nearby park provides space to roam and rooms with a view! More easy living ahead: grocery shopping on rainy days means convenient unloading through your two-car attached garage. Working from home? Take advantage of the LL's private and quiet office space to get the job done. You'll love the well-equipped, roomy, sun-filled kitchen; spacious bedrooms; and big front window in the living room. Fresh paint makes this house move in ready. Make it your new year's resolution to visit this charming home with easy access to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900
