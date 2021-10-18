3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000

A rare find ~ this 3 BR 2272 sqft ranch home is a very special offering in a prime Orchard Ridge neighborhood location that has been loved & cared for by the same owners for the past 60 years! You will love the curb appeal of this lovely home that has an elevated view overlooking a soft curve in the street on Barton Rd. Home features: *Hardwood Flrs *Spacious main flr family rm w/ gas FP leading to patio & private back yard *Very nice remodeled main BA w/ tiled walls & flrs *Efficient kitchen w/ all appliances including compactor *700 finished sq ft on LL *Stainless steel siding *Storage shed *Superior location just one block from Ridgewood pool, walk 3 blocks to Orchard Ridge & St Maria Goretti Schools. BE FIRST TO BE SECOND!