A rare find ~ this 3 BR 2272 sqft ranch home is a very special offering in a prime Orchard Ridge neighborhood location that has been loved & cared for by the same owners for the past 60 years! You will love the curb appeal of this lovely home that has an elevated view overlooking a soft curve in the street on Barton Rd. Home features: *Hardwood Flrs *Spacious main flr family rm w/ gas FP leading to patio & private back yard *Very nice remodeled main BA w/ tiled walls & flrs *Efficient kitchen w/ all appliances including compactor *700 finished sq ft on LL *Stainless steel siding *Storage shed *Superior location just one block from Ridgewood pool, walk 3 blocks to Orchard Ridge & St Maria Goretti Schools. BE FIRST TO BE SECOND!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…