MAKE A SPLASH! This home will be the envy of your friends and family! Enjoy the modern kitchen with eat-in dining featuring ample storage, plenty of countertop space, pantry, sleek cabinets and stainless appliances. The spacious living room showcases beautiful hardwood floors and large windows. The space is definitely big enough for all of your interior design ideas, making this home truly yours. Head down to the theater room and enjoy movie night or kick back to watch the big game. It’s the ideal place to retreat and revive! With a beautiful fenced yard you'll enjoy privacy while relaxing, playing and entertaining poolside! Complete with all of the supplies needed to keep everyone splashing! Ton’s of updates in a quiet neighborhood make this home a winner. SEE IT TODAY AND PLAY TOMORROW!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000
