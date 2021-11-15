This is the one! Come and see this stunning one-story ranch condo that features many builder upgrades! You'll find 3 roomy bdrms, 3 bathrooms, over 2,600 fin. sq. ft., tons of natural light from the skylights and a large 2-car attached garage! You'll love the main level of this open floorplan ranch -- featuring a grand living room w/eye-popping hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, sunroom and an owner's suite w/private en-suite & walk-in closet! There's also a very appealing open kitchen w/breakfast bar, adjoining dining area, second brdm and full bath and a main level laundry room! In the lower level, you'll find a nicely finished rec area w/gas fireplace, third bdrm & bath, ample recessed lighting, lots of storage and a full walkout! Plus, new windows in 2019! Wow!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $344,000
