3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $345,000

Showings start Friday 4/8! Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom ranch home on Madison's east side features lots of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fabulous kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and open shelving, plus quartz countertops, movable island & stainless steel appliances. 3 seasons room is located at the back of the house off of the kitchen/dining space with easy access and flow into the great fenced in backyard and back patio! Lower level has plenty of additional finished square footage to use as a hobby or recreation room - plus LOTS of storage space! Walking distance to both Acewood Park and Elvehjem Park!