3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $345,000

Showings start 10/16 First time ever on the market! Well maintained, 1 owner home in popular Sunset Village. This home offers the perfect post-2020 lifestyle w/ a close proximity to all the activities you love - shopping, biking, dining - while providing a true backyard sanctuary when you’re ready to get away from it all. Lots of charm at every turn from the arched doorways & stone fireplace to the cute corner built-ins & wd trim. Possible wd flooring on 2nd floor. Comfy living rm, formal dining rm, & den overlooking the private & shady back yard. Walk-out patio doors to composite deck. Updates include: Roof & Siding 2012. Water softener, heating and cooling unit about 2016. Washer & dryer within last year. All air ducts cleaned fall of 2020. Snow removal and lawn paid till next spring.