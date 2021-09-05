3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $346,900

*No showings until 9/20**Step inside this sunny & beautiful 3 bed/3.5 bath 2308 sqft 2 story home in Eastside Madison. The house features a spacious living room with fireplace; open concept kitchen and dining leads to the deck overlooking private wooded backyard; newer stainless appliances (2019); master suite with vaulted celling offers a walk-in closet and on-suite full bath; decent bedrooms with wood flooring; recently finished LL (2021) expands the house living space; newer AC (2020); Roof (2007); fresh paint throughout the house. Great location! Close to parks, school, and shopping.