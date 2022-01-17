3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,000

Beautifully maintained & updated east side bungalow. Just one block from bike path and Starkweather Creek! So many updates, including a beautiful sunroom overlooking the fenced backyard & raised garden beds - a gardener's delight. Gleaming maple hardwood floors just refinished. Solar panels & good insulation keep energy bills low. Large eat-in kitchen & newer double oven/range makes it fun to cook together. Great curb appeal with low-maintenance landscaping and new parking pad. 2 BRs upstairs, w/built-in shelving and one w/built-in bunk, plus extra closet/storage space. 1st floor bedroom/office. Lower level has great storage and extra recreational space. New in 2020: New windows, furnace, AC, ultraviolet filter, reverse osmosis H2O filtration system, drain tile, sump pump.