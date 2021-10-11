NAKOMA! Firsttime on market in 43 years! Two extra large BRs, and 3rd also of good size, all w/ double aspect windows & large closets. Original red oak floors throughout. Hand crafted original Brunsell cabinetry. Built in contemporary shelving/media center & desk in LR. Working FP w/stone surround. Spectacular maple tree in back yard, sheltering a stone patio oasis. Eco-friendly gravel driveway, and lawn & garden that have been chemical-free for decades. Tree pruning done in 2021 & all trees in good health. Unfinished walk-out basement. Good-sized garage. Near SW bike path & UW Arboretum. Elevated position on a corner lot with privacy from neighboring houses. Ample room to add on if desired. New Carrier Furnace 2021
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,500
