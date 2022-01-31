Welcome to an Open Concept Ranch w/fantastic floorplan & 9 ft ceilings. Big foyer leads to expansive living room w/cozy fireplace. Bonus flex rm so you can work or play from home. Chefs will love new Kitchen Aid appliances, lengthy counters, island, pantry, breakfast area w/sliding door out to maintenance free deck. Ideal for grilling & chilling. Private Owner's Suite: walk in closet, full bath w/double sinks. Handy main flr laundry/mudrm. Xtra deep garage has space for workshop & storage galore. NEW: Furnace, Nest Thermostat, Ring Doorbell, Lighting & Fresh Paint! Equity awaits in basement w/exposure. Stubbed for full bath & may add bedrm- would be great for guests. Ideal lot surrounded by mature trees. EZ commute to all of Madison & convenient to shopping, eateries, East Towne & I-90/94
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
About a month ago, the Badgers reached out to the uncommitted 6-foot-5, 225-pounder with an offer.
Portage officials have taken the first step to building a proposed housing subdivision on a 60-acre lot.
A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found hi…
“Three years ago I never would have thought that this is where I’d be in my life,” the senior said of going from novice to a title contender and a college recruit in a little over 24 months
The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.
A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at the Horicon S…
4.0 grade-point average
The Village of Lake Delton has a litany of plans for improvement and maintenance in 2022, with hopes to continue developing tourism while getting prepared for a large road project in three years.
Warriors' 2013 grads Brady and Taylor Huenink found success when they were in school. Now they're in the coach's chairs