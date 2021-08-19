3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom house 1200 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 1994 HUD certified, located 15 min away from Downtown Madison. Lots of privacy with this great home tucked away off of the main road Moorland Dr. private parking, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walking closets beautiful kitchen with bar area, deck, etc.. Monthly lot rent currently $658/month Inc water sewer & property tax