3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000

Take advantage of the original upgrades & then love this gently lived in 3 bdrm ranch home. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen w/ample work space, SS appliances & plentiful cherry Cabinets. 9'ceilings & tall windows that allow light to pour in, create an open, airy space. Attractive stone fireplace adorns the living room. Gorgeous no maintenance deck directly off Dining room. Lg Primary Bedroom Suite w/walk-in closet. Basement has potential for added living space (BR stubbed in). Laundry/pantry & mudroom for convenience. Oversized garage w/durable epoxy floor. Fenced yard & 2 raised flower beds help enjoy the outside. Vibrant neighborhood offers optional social events: movies and live music in the park, Farmer's Market, etc. Grocery store & Restaurants close by. Don't Wait!!