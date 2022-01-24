 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000

Live, work and play on Madison’s isthmus! Charming and meticulously cared for home just off the E. Washington corridor. PLAY! with easy access to dining, entertainment, shopping, 2 beautiful lakes, Tenney park, bike paths, bus routes, and more. LIVE! Beautiful hardwood banister and hardwood flooring. Central A/C and a full bath with walk-in shower and oversized tub. Second bath features a functional pull-chain toilet & antique tub for historic charm. Screened-in porch and fenced backyard offer perks to enjoying the outdoors. 1 car detached garage and off-street parking. WORK! Conveniently located minutes from downtown and campus or work from home with hard-wired ethernet connections in all main rooms. Note this property would make an excellent addition to a rental investment portfolio.

