3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000

Find yourself right at home in this charming Bungalow located just a stone’s throw from Lake Monona & downtown Madison! Original hardwood flooring, a main-level bedroom, and a walk-in-wine cellar are just a few highlights of this home. Enjoy a quick bite at the kitchen's breakfast bar or set up for an evening feast in the adjoining dining area. A three-season porch leads to the backyard deck overlooking the spacious fenced-in yard where you can spend time in the hot tub, relax by a fire, or add your own flourishes to the backyard garden. Everything you need like great shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and parks are just outside your door. Don’t miss this rare gem! Please view 3D virtual model.

