Ready 2/3/23! Welcome to Haven, a community of twin homes that offers low maintenance living in a custom home with a private yard. Low monthly association fees cover lawn mowing, fertilization, and snow removal; plus, a la carte seasonal services are available for a separate rate. Haven offers all the benefits of having your own home but gives you the freedom to travel and maintain your independence. All Haven homes come complete with custom features and the best brands like Auburn Ridge cabinetry, Pella® windows and Moen® plumbing fixtures just to name a few. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full-service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,900
