3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,900

SHOWINGS START 12/2 AT 12:00PM. Impressively updated east side of Madison ranch home. With three bedrooms and three full baths, this home sits on a highly desirable lot with additional green space in the backyard. Whole kitchen remodeled in 2017 with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and luxury vinyl plank floors. Flooring throughout the house was also replaced in 2017 and 2018. Large main floor master suite includes walk in closet and master bath with new tile and jetted tub. Walkout basement has ample space for a game room or family room with a fireplace and additional space for storage and a workout room. Screened in porch on the main level right off of your living room and kitchen. Nothing to do here but move in!