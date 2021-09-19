 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

Beautifully updated upper level taking it to an open concept. $100,000 in remodel and updates in 2018. Plenty of room throughout the whole home for everyone to enjoy their own space. Enjoy your fenced in backyard sitting a large deck under the gazabo. Close to bus line and downtown.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News