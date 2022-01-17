3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $364,900

Showings begin 01/14/2022 - This home is located in a quiet Cul-de-sac on the Eastside; offering a stunning view of a pond full of wildlife! Features two living spaces to entertain on the first floor. With the option to finish more of the basement those two living spaces can easily be turned into three. With all the bedrooms and laundry upstairs, this home is all about convenience. Minutes from the Beltline allows easy access to all of Madison, yet feels like the privacy of any suburbs. Tall trees and a large yard make for some fun summer evenings but for the upcoming winter nights you can nuzzle up to the fireplace and get warm! Be sure to check out the updates list in the documents!