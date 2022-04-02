This gorgeous 3 BR/3.5 BA home is perfectly situated in Eagle Crest for easy commuting during the day & enjoying desirable parks during the evening. As you enter from the lovely porch, have your breath taken away by the fresh white trim, rich laminate floors & easy-flowing floorplan. A sunny living room anchored by gas FP opens to the dining area & kitchen, which boasts an abundance of cabinets, gas stove & pantry. Upper level houses the primary suite with walk-in closet. The exposed lower level has so much potential for a spacious movie room, game room, or massive primary suite. Warm spring days call for stretching your legs on the new deck/pergola overlooking huge fenced-in yard with shed, inground sprinklers & updated landscaping. This one is ready to welcome you home!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $364,900
-
- Updated
