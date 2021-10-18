3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $365,000

Great 2 flat with amazing location and potential! Owner occupy, investment, convert to a single family...bring your imagination. With minor modification (i.e. door removal) the property can be converted to Single Family. Charming screened in front porch. Parking included. Updates include: Boiler (2017), Water Softener (2012), Water Heater (2012), Gutters (2004). Part of a portfolio of 2 properties currently being sold including 1417 Williamson (properties can be purchased individually or together).