3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $369,900

This home features SO many important new upgrades including new kitchen cabinets, updated countertops, 2 remodeled bathrooms, new upstairs windows, patio doors, fireplace, fence, interior paint, & flooring. You will never run out of space to entertain w/ a formal living room and dining room and a bright kitchen that is open to a dinette & additional living room w/ an updated gas fireplace flanked with shelves. The finished lower level has patio doors to walkout to the fenced-in yard. Enjoy extra privacy sitting on your large deck w/ a yard that backs up to more green space - no direct neighbors behind you! Located in a truly amazing location on the west side of Madison, w/ this move in ready home, all you need to do is sit in front of your cozy fireplace & enjoy life.