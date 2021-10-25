 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $369,900

Move-in ready 3 bed/2 bath situated on one of the largest lots in the popular West side neighborhood: Sandstone! Tastefully updated throughout features new luxury vinyl plank flooring, white trim, SS apps, tile backsplash, pantry & dinette. Spacious living room w/ large windows allowing ample natural light. 2 beds on UL, full bath w/ dual vanity. Lower level offers additional bedroom, full bath, living area and walk out to patio and fenced yard! Walking distance to many parks, restaurants & more! Brand new furnace and A/C!

