3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

Look no further!! Why go through the stresses of building your own when you can have this pristine move-in ready property within desirable Grandview Commons! Open floorplan has beautiful wood floors, sunny living room, half bath, mud room w/ laundry & attached 2-car garage. Large kitchen has ample counter space, SS appliances, center island w/ breakfast bar, pendent lights, pantry & sunny dinette w/ deck access. Upper level owner’s suite has large windows, trey ceiling, spacious walk-in closet & an en suite bathroom. Lower level has lots of natural light and just waiting to be finished.